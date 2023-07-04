NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Celebrate Independence Day with the largest fireworks show in Nashville history from Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

An estimated 40,000 pounds of explosives and 200 miles of wire will be used to light the skies over Nashville this year.

Twenty technicians from Pyro Shows have been setting up Nashville’s 4th of July fireworks show for the last 11 days.

In case you are heading to downtown Nashville – John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and the Woodland Street Bridge will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians starting at 8 p.m. They will reopen following the event at the discretion of Metro Nashville Police Department.

When will the fireworks start?

Nashville’s fireworks show is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. tonight. You can watch a live stream of the pyrotechnics on this post—or on this page.

You can watch last year’s show here while you wait for this year’s extravaganza to begin!