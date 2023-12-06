NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One party bus company is officially out of business, at least for several months, after a judge permanently banned the business’s owner, Curtis Carney, from operating without a party bus permit.

Metro’s Transportation Licensing Commission (TLC) requires party bus companies to obtain a permit before operating within the city.

According to court records, Carney, owner of Off the Wagon Tours, missed the permit application deadline by a little more than five hours last year; this year, he never applied for a permit.

The TLC cited Carney’s company more than 100 times for operating without the required permit over the course of several months.

However, Carney’s attorney, Bryant Kroll, told News 2 his client was never served a single ticket.

In July, a judge issued a preliminary injunction which ordered Carney to cease operations without a permit after Metro petitioned the Court. According to court records, Carney’s buses were spotted at least eight times by TLC members after the court order. As a result, a judge sentenced him to 40 days in jail for contempt of court in November.

Carney and his attorney argue Metro’s ordinance only gives the city the power to issue a $50 fine for operating a party bus without a permit. Kroll added Metro doesn’t have the authority to petition the Court for an injunction in this case.

“The issue here is that a metropolitan government, any municipality in the state of Tennessee, is essentially held to 200 years of municipal case law which says you can only do what the ordinance allows you to do. How else are the citizens of Nashville and Davidson County to know what the penalties are for violating an ordinance?” Kroll said. “You won’t find injunctive powers anywhere in any ordinance, so this is way outside of the reservation, and we believe it’s got dire consequences for business owners in Nashville.”

Carney and Metro have been in a months-long legal battle over the issue. In November, a judge described Carney’s actions as “willful” and “a protest of some sort.”

“This is what the judge characterized as a protest, and I agree with that characterization,” Kroll said. “Mr. Carney is very adamant about not just protecting his rights, but setting a precedent to protect others’ rights.”

Kroll told News 2 his client now will have to wait months for the permit application period to open up before he is able to reopen his business.

“He’s essentially in lockdown until April of next year, or maybe a different month. We don’t know. They haven’t said which days they’re going to do the application process,” Kroll said. “His business is shut down, so all of his employees have been let go right before the holidays. It’s a very unfortunate event.”

Metro also asked the judge to order Carney to turn over all the profits he made while operating his business without a permit.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Carney’s attorney plans to ask the Court to lift the permanent injunction, however, he pointed out Metro has not posted an injunction bond, which is required by law to protect a defendant who has been wrongly accused from any financial loss.

Metro Legal issued a statement to News 2 which reads:

“We are pleased to see this matter resolve favorably for the city and its residents. We appreciate the Court addressing this business’s repeated illegal operation with the urgency and severity that the situation warranted.”