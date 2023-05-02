NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Jonas Brothers are embarking on what they’re calling their most ambitious outing yet: a massive, 35-date stadium and arena run that will see the pop stars performing five albums every night. The tour includes a stop in Nashville.

The tour kicks off in August with a two-night performance in Yankee Stadium in New York and concludes in October in Miami. Major venues the band will hit include Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Arlington’s Globe Life Field, Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium and more.

The Jonas Brothers will take the stage at Bridgestone Arena Monday, Oct. 9.

Tickets for this run of shows will be available through a Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale, which has opened registration. Registration for the presale runs through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday, May 6. Fans who are selected for the presale access code will then be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Tuesday, May 9.

There are also Citi and Verizon Up presale events for Citi cardholders and Verizon customers. Both presales begin Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. local time through their respective websites.

The general on-sale of tickets will begin at 10 a.m. local time Friday, May 12.