NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the midst of the honky tonks, pedal taverns, bars and restaurants in Downtown Nashville sits the Johnny Cash Museum, recently voted Best Music Museum 2023 USA Today/10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

Johnny Cash has left behind a remarkable legacy as one of the best-selling artists of all time with more than 90 million records sold worldwide.

The new accolade comes as the museum will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.

“It’s a testament to Johnny Cash’s lasting legacy that ten years after his museum opened, it has been named the number one music museum in America by USA Today and 10Best readers nationwide,” said Bill Miller, Icon Entertainment Group’s founder and CEO.

Miller also announced there will be a 10th anniversary celebration May 30th at the Johnny Cash Museum and Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ. More details will be announced at a later time.

The Johnny Cash Museum was one of 20 around the country up for the award, but came out on top after four-weeks of public voting.

The Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville came in at No. 8 on the list. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, also in Music City, came in at No. 9.