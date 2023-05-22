NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The host of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” is embarking on a brand new tour, and it includes a Nashville stop this summer.

The Emmy and Writer’s Guild Award-winning writer and comedian will perform at Grand Ole Opry House Monday, July 19, as part of his “John Oliver Live” tour.

Oliver is best known for his time as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central from 2006-2013. He was also the show’s guest host for a two-month period in 2013. Oliver has also had roles in film, including “The Smurfs,” “The Smurfs 2” and voicing Zazu in the 2019 live action version of “The Lion King.” The comedian also had a recurring role on “Community” from 2010-2013.

With roots in stand-up comedy, Oliver hosted his own stand-up series for Comedy Central from 2010-2013, “John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show.” Prior to that he starred in his own 2008 comedy special, “John Oliver: Terrifying Times.”

Tickets for the Opry show will be available with local presales beginning Tuesday, May 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.