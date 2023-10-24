NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – John Drake Jr., the man wanted for shooting two La Vergne police officers on Saturday, has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Metro police spokesperson Don Aaron said just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, Drake Jr., 38, approached some individuals at a home on Antioch Pike and demanded their gold Chrysler 200 at gunpoint. Drake Jr. then got into the car and drove away.

A short time later, Metro police officers saw the Chrysler near the intersection of Thompson Lane and Patricia Drive and initiated a pursuit. Officers followed Drake Jr. until he eventually drove into the Edgehill area onto 15th Avenue South, where he crashed the Chrysler into a parked car. Drake Jr. then got out of the car and ran into a shed behind a home in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue South, according to investigators.

The TBI said authorities responded to the scene and then heard the sound of a muffled gunshot from the shed. When officers moved in to investigate, they found Drake Jr. dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The son of Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake reportedly shot two La Vergne police officers near the Dollar General store in the 600 block of Stones River Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 when the officers were sent to investigate a stolen vehicle flagged by the city’s license plate reader software.

A struggle ensued, resulting in Drake Jr. reportedly pulling out a handgun and shooting at the officers.

An arrest warrant obtained by News 2 details how Drake Jr. was involved in a domestic violence situation the night of Friday, Oct. 20.

The victim went to the La Vergne Police Department headquarters Saturday morning and told officers she and Drake Jr. were engaged to be married but the couple has an “extensive domestic violence history.” Drake Jr. slapped the woman in the face, hit her in the head and grabbed her chin with force, according to court documents. Responding officers noted the victim had discoloration on her gums, which confirmed the assault.

She reportedly said she could not clarify specific events for officers due to the repetitive nature of assault as “since it happens every day, the events blur together.”

The victim did not want to press charges against Drake Jr. since she was afraid for her life so Metro police decided to prosecute on her behalf, according to Aaron. She told officers she believed Drake Jr. would kill her. The warrant states she would seek an Order of Protection because she wanted him to stay away from her.

A check of Drake Jr.’s criminal record revealed a lengthy criminal history; Chief Drake, meanwhile, said in a statement that he and his son had been estranged for years, saying in part, “I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in [Saturday] afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers. My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt.”

On Monday evening, News 2 spoke with Valeria East, Drake. Jr.’s mother, who urged him to turn himself in. She told News 2, “I’ve always been there for him, always trying to help. I hate that he had to do that to get away…It’s all so surreal.”

The TBI is continuing their investigation into Drake Jr.’s death at the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk.

Chief Drake released a statement on Wednesday, Oct. 25, which reads:

“I am grateful to the members of law enforcement, including many officers from this department, who worked diligently since Saturday to locate my son and bring him into custody. It was my prayer that no harm would come to him or anyone else. I am heartbroken and saddened by the outcome. I appreciate the condolences and kind words of support as my family and I privately mourn our loss.”

La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews issued the following statement Tuesday night:

“The La Vergne community and our heroic officers can rest easy tonight knowing that the manhunt for John Drake Jr. is over. We want to thank all of the officers who were involved in tonight’s pursuit for their steadfastness and dedication to seeing this case through to the end. Our prayers are with Chief Drake and his family.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell released a statement, which reads: “This was a tragic end to John Drake Jr.’s life, and our heart goes out to Chief Drake and his family at this difficult time.”

No other information was released.