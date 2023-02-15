JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man working on his truck has died after the vehicle rolled onto him at a home in Joelton Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Valley View Road around noon.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office reported the man was working on a truck’s transmission when the vehicle rolled onto him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification to his next of kin.

No additional information was immediately released.