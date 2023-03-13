NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two rock bands are kicking off a co-headlining tour this summer, and they have a Nashville stop planned in July.

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra will be in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater Friday, July 28, joined by Middle Kids, on the “Amplified Echoes” Tour. The stop is one of 29 on the tour for the rock bands.

Jimmy Eat World (Courtesy Live Nation) Manchester Orchestra (Courtesy Live Nation)

Tickets for the Citi presale event go on sale beginning Tuesday, March 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale starting on Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m. All general sale tickets can be purchased from LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit CitiEntertainment.com.