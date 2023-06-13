NASHVILLE Tenn. (WKRN) — Country singer Jimmie Allen has been dropped by his record label after a second woman has accused him of sexual assault.

BBR Music Group said in a statement the label “has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen, he is no longer an active artist on its roster.” Allen has been removed from the group’s website.

The second woman, who identified herself as “Jane Doe 2”, filed a federal lawsuit Friday.

The lawsuit claims that in early May 2022, she met Allen on a plane to Nashville. While she did not know who Allen was, Allen’s bodyguard allegedly followed her to the airport and told her that Allen wanted her phone number.

While in Nashville, Allen reportedly took the victim and her friends for a night out on the town. Allen then reportedly told the woman he was leaving to go on tour, but told her he would keep in touch.

Over the next several months, the woman and Allen allegedly spoke via FaceTime and text message several times per day. It was during this time Allen allegedly led her to believe he was currently separated from his wife, loved her, and wanted to marry and have children with her, believing she would also be a good stepmother for his children, according to the lawsuit.

After months of talking long-distance, the alleged victim and Allen eventually met again in Las Vegas where Allen was scheduled to make several public appearances. During the appearances, Allen reportedly introduced the alleged victim as his girlfriend, repeatedly saying he wanted to have a future and children with her.

Once the appearances wrapped up, Allen allegedly brought the victim to his hotel room where they were joined by his bodyguard. Allen and his bodyguard said she could spend time in the room while they arranged for a separate room for her. Allen and the alleged victim reportedly then made their way to the balcony of his hotel room while his bodyguard excused himself to go to his own room.

After allegedly kissing on the balcony, Allen told the victim to join him in the bedroom, but told her to wait, face and hold onto the balcony rail, and to keep her back to the door, warning her not to look.

While in Allen’s hotel room, Allen allegedly sexually assaulted her and “passed out,” the lawsuit said. Upset by the assault, the woman was leaving his hotel room when she allegedly found Allen’s cellphone in the closet, facing the bed, leading her to believe he had been videotaping the entire event. The woman reportedly was not able to wake Allen up and force him to delete the video.

The victim then reportedly took his cellphone to the police and filed a police report.

Another woman, identified as Allen’s former manager, said in a lawsuit filed in May that Allen raped and sexually abused her. Allen, however, claimed the relationship was consensual.

After his former manager filed the lawsuit, Allen was subsequently dropped from the 50th CMA Fest lineup. He was originally scheduled to perform on the final day of the festival, Sunday, June 11, on the main stage at Nissan Stadium.