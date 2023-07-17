NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One candidate for Nashville mayor is bowing out of the race.

Jim Gingrich announced Monday afternoon that he would be suspending his campaign. He cited “the electoral data available” as a reason for the suspension, saying he and his campaign wanted to “put the best interest of the Nashvillians first” by allowing them to “rally behind another candidate.”

Gingrich reported the largest expenditures of the dozen people vying for the top elected position in the city in the last quarter, according to his filings. Documents said Gingrich spent $1.957 million and raised $103,568 in the quarter.

“With deep gratitude to the city of Nashville and a heavy heart, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Mayor,” Gingrich said in the announcement. “After deciding what was best for my family, how to honor my campaign team, respect every single supporter we have gained, and in consultation with the electoral data available, we have decided to put the interest of the Nashvillians first and allow voters to rally behind another candidate.

I entered this race on a mission to change the trajectory of our city, how it manages its finances, and generate a conversation about what type of leadership our city deserves. To every single person who gave a penny of their hard-earned money or a second of their precious time, thank you for believing in a better Nashville. After speaking to Nashvillians across the city, I can say with confidence that the conversation has been started. Nashvillians are hungry for a bold, courageous leader who will choose people over politics every single day. My campaign manager, Emily Cupples, and my field director, Adam Altendorf, and the rest of our amazing team ran a superb race. They have shown how to run campaigns to the highest standard, and I am forever grateful for their guidance, friendship, and commitment to my candidacy. Just as people of Nashville overwhelmingly opposed providing the largest public subsidy in history to build a new NFL stadium, voters equally oppose the building of a 30,000-seat racetrack facility on the current Nashville Fairground Speedway site with no protection for taxpayers. We must elect a leader who will be more effective with our tax dollars, and that starts with not being wasteful with our tax dollars on bad deals. And, voters, it is necessary to implore your friends and family to join you at the polls. “Again, I cannot express my appreciation and gratitude enough to every supporter. I am going to take some time out of the public eye to focus on my family and continue as a public servant through my nonprofit involvement. Thank you all for an opportunity of a lifetime.” Jim Gingrich

Eleven people now remain in the race for the Nashville mayor’s seat. Early voting is ongoing through July 29.