NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A national organization is targeting antisemitism in Nashville by displaying what they call provocative billboards.

This comes as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reports an increase in antisemitic incidents in Tennessee since the war in Israel. Nationwide, there has been nearly a 400% increase across the country.

The ADL has been tracking a rise in antisemitic incidents for years and in the last 10 years, they have seen it increase five-fold. However, the numbers are even more shocking from just the past month alone.

From Oct. 7 to Oct. 23, a total of 312 antisemitic incidents have been reported nationwide—190 of those are linked to the war in the Middle East, according to the ADL.

Here at home, a national organization called JewBelong displayed billboards in Nashville that read, “Cultural Jews died in the gas chambers too. Speak up.”

“It is very frightening to be a Jew in America. It’s not just their problem over there, everyone in America that stands for justice, for trust in the American way of life, should be alarmed that this is happening,” said Archie Gottesman with JewBelong.

JewBelong has put up over 400 billboards in cities across the country. There are currently three in Nashville.