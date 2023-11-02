NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Antioch native Jelly Roll is once again giving back to his community by hosting toy drives at multiple Nashville area Walmarts ahead of Christmas.
Now through Dec. 15, bins at eight Walmarts across Nashville will collect toys to be donated to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Christmas charities and the Nashville Fire Department for distribution for those in need.
Jelly Roll will also make perform Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Antioch Walmart, located at 3035 Hamilton Church Road, at 4 p.m. Entrance is free for anyone who donates a toy at that location, with donations beginning at 8 a.m.
Jelly Roll is partnering with Coca-Cola and Hasbro and has already collected a kick-off donation of $25,000 worth of toys. Hasbro and Coca-Cola also pledged to donate $25,000.
Additionally, Jelly Roll has partnered with the Nashville Predators Foundation to collect toys on Dec. 2 during the Preds game at 3:30 p.m. against the New York Rangers. Donations will be accepted during the Plaza Party prior to puck drop, as well as at each arena entrance.
Jelly Roll has established himself as a charitable performer who is dedicated to giving back to where he came from. His ongoing mission to help the underserved youth of Nashville, including funding a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center.
Last December, he headlined a sold-out show at Bridgestone Arena and donated a portion of the profits to various organizations in the Nashville area benefiting the community, including Impact Youth.
FULL LIST OF LOCATIONS:
Ford Ice Center Antioch
5264 Hickory Hollow Pkwy
Antioch, TN 37013
Ford Ice Center Bellevue
7638 B Hwy 70 S
Nashville, TN 37221
Walmart 659
7044 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209
Walmart 688
5824 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Walmart 710
4424 Lebanon Pike
Hermitage, TN 37076
Walmart 3717
4040 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Walmart 5058
3035 Hamilton Church Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Walmart 5616
2421 Powell Ave
Nashville, TN 37204
Walmart 4482
300 Pleasant Grove Rd
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Walmart 272
3600 Mallory Lane
Franklin, TN 37067