NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Antioch native Jelly Roll is once again giving back to his community by hosting toy drives at multiple Nashville area Walmarts ahead of Christmas.

Now through Dec. 15, bins at eight Walmarts across Nashville will collect toys to be donated to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Christmas charities and the Nashville Fire Department for distribution for those in need.

Jelly Roll will also make perform Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Antioch Walmart, located at 3035 Hamilton Church Road, at 4 p.m. Entrance is free for anyone who donates a toy at that location, with donations beginning at 8 a.m.

Jelly Roll is partnering with Coca-Cola and Hasbro and has already collected a kick-off donation of $25,000 worth of toys. Hasbro and Coca-Cola also pledged to donate $25,000.

Additionally, Jelly Roll has partnered with the Nashville Predators Foundation to collect toys on Dec. 2 during the Preds game at 3:30 p.m. against the New York Rangers. Donations will be accepted during the Plaza Party prior to puck drop, as well as at each arena entrance.

Jelly Roll has established himself as a charitable performer who is dedicated to giving back to where he came from. His ongoing mission to help the underserved youth of Nashville, including funding a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Last December, he headlined a sold-out show at Bridgestone Arena and donated a portion of the profits to various organizations in the Nashville area benefiting the community, including Impact Youth.

FULL LIST OF LOCATIONS:

Ford Ice Center Antioch

5264 Hickory Hollow Pkwy

Antioch, TN 37013

Ford Ice Center Bellevue

7638 B Hwy 70 S

Nashville, TN 37221

Walmart 659

7044 Charlotte Pike

Nashville, TN 37209

Walmart 688

5824 Nolensville Pike

Nashville, TN 37211

Walmart 710

4424 Lebanon Pike

Hermitage, TN 37076

Walmart 3717

4040 Nolensville Pike

Nashville, TN 37211

Walmart 5058

3035 Hamilton Church Rd

Nashville, TN 37013

Walmart 5616

2421 Powell Ave

Nashville, TN 37204

Walmart 4482

300 Pleasant Grove Rd

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Walmart 272

3600 Mallory Lane

Franklin, TN 37067