NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — History has taken over Lorenzo Washington’s home, which is something he didn’t plan for when he purchased it off Jefferson Street back in 2010.

“I had no intentions of putting a museum together,” he said. “No intentions at all.”

But Nashville musical greats like Marion James began to drop in to talk, and that led to much more.

“They started bringing little things over, and the next thing you know I’m clearing out the rooms,” said Washington

And in 2011, the Jefferson Street Sound Museum was born.

“Ray Charles has been in this house,” he said.

This museum is full of rich history he wants more people to see.

“Now, we are even pushing harder to get tourism to stop over here on Jefferson because there are stories over here,” said Washington. “There’s a lot of history in this community.”

Three years ago, tour operators from Old Town Trolley visited Washington’s museum, and he pressed for it to be added to their tour.

“A few months later they got it to a point of being able to come down Jefferson Street here but they didn’t stop to visit us,” he said.

Now he’s back pushing for that to change.

He’s hoping people will reach out to Old Town Trolley and request his museum, as well as Fisk University, Meharry Medical College and Tennessee State University, be added to their stops so more visitors can learn about the important history of North Nashville.

“Why not stop over here on Jefferson Street and give us merchants a chance to make some of these tourist dollars because they’re there,” said Washington. “That’s what this city is running on.”

Washington wants to make sure everyone gets the opportunity to hear this part of the city’s history while people are still around to tell it.

“Hopefully these stories will survive this next generation,” he said.

News 2 reached out to the corporate office of Historic Tours of America which operates Old Town Trolley Tours but has not heard back.

News 2 also reached out to Old Town Trolley’s general manager here in Nashville but has yet to hear back.

News 2 reached out to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation whose CEO Butch Spyridon shared this statement with about the issue:

“We have always encouraged the two major sightseeing companies to include that part of the Music City story. We will continue to advocate, and there has been some progress.”