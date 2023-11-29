NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was shot on Jefferson Street in North Nashville Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened at a building in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street around 8:45 a.m.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Metro police reported one person was seriously injured in the shooting but is expected to survive.
Officers are searching for a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.