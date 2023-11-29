NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was shot on Jefferson Street in North Nashville Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at a building in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street around 8:45 a.m.

Metro police reported one person was seriously injured in the shooting but is expected to survive.

Officers are searching for a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately released.