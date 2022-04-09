NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One week after a community hero was laid to rest, WSM and Grand Ole Opry host Bill Cody is remembering his contribution to country music.

Jeff Carson was 58 years old when he passed away from a sudden heart attack. Although many remember him as a servant on the Franklin Police Department, he had a profound impact on country music.

Cody remembers Carson as a friend of more than 25 years.

“He never seemed overwhelmed by it all because success just comes so fast after trying and trying and trying and failing, and trying, and trying again. Most artists, by the time they get there, they’re a little jaded. And he was just the warmest, most loving guy and I always felt that around him, from the day we met back in the mid ’90s until his passing,” Cody explained.

Besides sharing a December 16th birthday, the two also shared a love for county music.

“Start with the class of ’89, Clint Black, Travis Tritt, Alan Jackson, Mary Chapin Carpenter, that class of ’89 that famously went on to be so successful, some of them in the Hall of Fame now,” Cody recalled. “So by the time you get to Jeff, this music was so much a part of literally our very beings, our DNA, and we just latched onto these people and their songs. And then when you write and record a story song, like ‘The Car’ ‘Not on Your Love’, there is just a connection forever from that generation forward.”

In 2008, Carson retired from music to become an officer. A decision he made after his son was born.

“I had to get a job. I couldn’t make music and make a living with that anymore. So I had to walk away from music and in 2008 became a police officer at the tender age of 44,” Carson laughed during his recent interview with WSM Radio.

In addition to his service and contribution to country music, Cody will remember Carson by his faith.

“I was so happy that there’s actually a country version and he did it of Mercy Me’s ‘I Can Only Imagine,’” Cody said. “’Will I stand in your presence, or to my knees will I fall, will I sing alleluia, will I be able to speak at all?’ Well, we know one thing, he now knows the answer to that as he stands at the throne.”