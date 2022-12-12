NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Pop music icon Janet Jackson will perform in Nashville next year as she brings her ninth concert tour “Together Again” to Music City.

The five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will return to the road after a four year hiatus.

The 33-city tour will begin in spring 2023 and wrap up on June 21. Jackson will perform at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

She will be joined Ludacris at all dates as a special guest.

The “Together Again” Tour will offer everyone the long-awaited chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums – 25 years of “The Velvet Rope”, and 30 years of “janet”, featuring her biggest chart-topping hits, plus new music, according to a release.

Tickets go on sale to the public Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at LiveNation.com