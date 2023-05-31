NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The critically acclaimed and award-winning singer and actress Janelle Monáe is embarking on a brand new tour, and it will make a stop in Music City this fall.

The 26-city tour kicks off in August in Seattle before stopping in Nashville at Ryman Auditorium Tuesday, Oct. 3. The tour concludes in Inglewood, California later that month.

Her highly-anticipated new album, “The Age of Pleasure,” with which the tour shares its name, will be released June 9 through Atlantic Records and includes her latest single “Lipstick Lover.” Monáe also directed an “official emotion picture” with Alan Ferguson to go with the single.

Her tour promises to “light up your body, soul and all of your senses with an unforgettable performance,” producing partner Live Nation said of the production.

Tickets for all dates, including the Nashville stop, will be available through Verizon presales beginning Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will follow before the general on-sale Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Verizon customers can access the exclusive presale through Verizon Up.