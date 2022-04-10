NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested for his connection in a shooting that left a 22-year-old dead Tuesday night near the entrance of the Nashville International Airport.

On April 5, 22-year-old Brandon McCabe of Gallatin was found shot inside a vehicle near the entrance of Nashville International Airport. Preliminary investigation shows that McCabe made an arrangement through Facebook Marketplace to trade his BMW sedan for a Dodge Charger. According to Metro police, on Tuesday evening, the BMW broke down on Donelson Pike near the airport entrance.

Officials say that’s when an individual in the BMW called McCabe to help them and McCabe drove to the scene in a family member’s SUV to help. Metro police say a dispute occurred and someone inside the BMW fired a shot and killed McCabe while he was still inside the SUV.

According to Metro police, three suspects fled the scene on foot.

On Sunday, Jamaican national Brandon Swaby, 20, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Ft. Lauderdale Airport after he attempted to fly to Jamaica, according to Metro police. Officials say an arrest warrant charging Swaby with criminal homicide has been issued but he will remain held in a jail in Broward County, Florida until he is returned to Nashville.

A GoFundMe has been started for McCabe’s family, you can donate by CLICKING HERE.