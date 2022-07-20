NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box in South Nashville.

The shooting happened on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Jack in the Box on Largo Drive right off of Harding Place.

According to an affidavit, an altercation occurred in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant between several employees. Courts documents say that’s when video surveillance captured Trey Scales, 28, grabbing a gun from his vehicle, pointing it at his co-worker and shooting him.

The co-worker, who has been identified as 30-year-old Keanthony Thompson, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A witness on scene told officers that Thompson also had a weapon in his waistband during the altercation but never brandished or threatened to use it.

Scales was charged with criminal homicide and is being held in the Metro Jail on a $250,000 bond.