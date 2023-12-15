NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As police search for two escaped teens accused of carjacking a woman at knifepoint in West Nashville, we are learning more about the facility where they were housed.

Metro police say three young men escaped the Natchez Trace Youth Academy Tuesday night in Humphreys County. It’s not the first time young men have escaped the residential treatment facility for troubled youth.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“It’s really hard and troublesome because we have to spend time and assets going out there and it’s just something that’s happening and reoccurring way too often,” said Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.

Last December, five teens left the facility taking a staff member’s car, according to the sheriff. In the latest case, he said three young men; 12, 15, and 16 years old jumped the fence.

“When they escape from these types of facilities, it’s putting them in a situation to where they feel desperate,” said Davis.

Walking around six miles, said Davis, to the Speedway in Hurricane Mills. Surveillance video captured just how quickly the escapees were able to take off in an SUV that the sheriff said had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

“There again, that goes into another story of any time you’re getting out of your car, these markets, or getting gas around the interstate, you always need to secure them and lock them. You never know who’s lurking around the corner.”

Not long after, the young escapees are accused of carjacking a woman at knifepoint at a Charlotte Pike parking garage. The Lexus the three are accused of taking was later recovered on Jefferson Street.

Metro police took the 12-year-old into custody Wednesday night at the Greyhound bus station on 5th Avenue South, but they are still looking for 15-year-old Noah Allen and 16-year-old James Turner.

“I do know that one of them is supposed to be a gang member out of the Shelby County area,” said Davis.

Natchez Trace Youth Academy is a 115-bed residential treatment facility for young men ages 10 to 17. Their website says the men they house may be court-ordered, aggressive, dependent or neglected youth.

The sheriff said he regularly meets with the facility’s leaders to address concerns, so they are prepared when a situation like this breaks. “It’s a gamut of kids that are in that facility and there again, that’s what makes you worry about your community and any time these type facilities come into your community, we’ve got to be mindful of that.”

Tony Hatley, CEO of Natchez Trace Youth Academy, sent a statement to News 2 saying, “While our buildings are not locked, our property perimeter is surrounded by an 8-foot fence and our staff members are trained to ensure residents are safe, monitored, and accounted for at all times during their care with us.”

He added that they continue to work closely with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Nashville Police Department to locate the teens who escaped.

If you have any information on the teens’ whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.