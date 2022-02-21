NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Nashville family is grieving after a tragic accident claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy.

Sunday afternoon, Jaden Dalton was crushed by a forklift at Equipment Finders Inc., an equipment rental company on Davidson Street.

“My nephew isn’t here now,” said LaTanya Dalton, Jaden’s aunt, while crying.

Metro police said the Maplewood High School student somehow got to the forklift on the company’s property and started up the machine. Investigators said Jaden was playing with the forklift when it toppled over and crushed his body.

“I got a call and the call was screaming… a lot of screaming,” said LaTasha Dalton, Jaden’s mom.

Jaden was the oldest of six children and was LaTasha’s firstborn.

“I couldn’t take it in. It was too hard to swallow,” LaTasha said. “He was a very outspoken child and he cared for his siblings.”

Family members told News 2 Jaden was a master at computers and loved video games and Minecraft.

His mom said she had a feeling something was wrong but, couldn’t pinpoint what. Then, a terrifying call confirmed her worst nightmare Sunday afternoon.

“All I was trying to do was get the machine off of him,” LaTasha said. “I wanted the machine off of him. The machine stayed on him for hours.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

So far, Metro police have ruled his death an accident.

News 2 spoke to a representative for Equipment Finders Inc. They said they have no comment until police conduct further investigation.