NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “I tried to kill her, but I couldn’t.”

Metro police claim that’s what a father said after stabbing his daughter repeatedly with a kitchen knife. The turn of events unfolded in the front yard of a South Nashville home in front of several witnesses Monday afternoon, according to a police report.

“I heard loud yelling, commotion. I looked out my window and they were in the front yard having some kind of commotion. It looked like a couple of gentleman, a couple of ladies arguing, cussing at each other,” explained Dustin Del-Rio, who lives close by.

However, he didn’t expect the fight to escalate the way it did Monday at around 1:30 p.m.

“He didn’t look able enough to like hurt her…I didn’t know. I had no idea he had a weapon on him, so from that point I thought it was fine. They were doing a pretty good job at keeping some distance, but obviously that was not the case,” said Del-Rio.

Metro police said they were called to the home on Louise Street for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds to her chest, lower neck, and cheek. Police arrested and charged the victim’s father, 81-year-old Floyd Seay, saying he stabbed his daughter multiple times with a kitchen knife.

“It’s terrible. Police are probably there every other week handling some type of domestic dispute,” Del-Rio said.

Metro police have received more than 50 calls in the last year to the South Nashville address, according to the department’s data. While some of the calls were on the same day or were disregarded, 24 are listed as domestic disturbances. The activity has left neighbors like Christen Johnson concerned.

“It scared me. We have seen police cars there in the previous months and we didn’t really know what was going on. I definitely think there’s a lot of organizations out there that can help those in need, those that are being abused, but I know being a therapist, it’s really hard reaching out, getting caught in that cycle, feeling that there is no where to go. I know the YWCA, the women’s shelter, they do a lot for women that are being abused or battered, and there’s a lot of different counseling agencies, too. Some of these are even under the radar; they are kind of low profile” said Johnson.

Investigators reported they spoke to multiple witnesses who provided video of the fight and stabbing. During a police interview, officers reported that Seay said the attack was a culmination of everything that had been building, and if given the chance, he would do it again.

“My eyes kind of water a bit because I have four kids and we live a stones throw away, and it’s really scary to me. We walk these roads and there’s a park. I feel really scared. The adjectives that come to mind are fearful, nervous, also angry about justice and wanting this to be a safe area for my family,” Johnson explained.

Seay is charged with attempted homicide. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she is recovering from serious injuries, according to police.