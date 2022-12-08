NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been 19 years since Clemmie Greenlee’s only child, 29-year-old Rodriguez, was shot and killed in Nashville, and as the city continues to see record-breaking homicide rates, she loses hope his case will ever get solved.

“That’s the hard part about it, when you just don’t know,” Greenlee said. “You don’t want to hear any of that, but you want to hear something.”

Greenlee has spent the past few years turning her pain into action after establishing “Mothers Over Murder” — an anti-violence and support group for moms whose children were killed.

There are dozens within the group whose child’s murder case remains unsolved.

“We have some that are still fresh, two years, six years, five years, eight years, I’m talking about 19 years, and it’s just not fair, it’s not fair,” Greenlee said. “Not only has the system failed us to find out what is going on with all the violence, but it’s gotten so rapid where the violence has increased, where you’re not going to be able to solve my case because you have so many other cases as of last week, last month.”

Nearly two decades after losing her only child, Greenlee has a new baby: fixing up the back room at the Faith United Community Church in North Nashville to ultimately host violence prevention programs for the youth.

“This room is going to be the hub for me teaching the youth about stopping the violence, why you don’t want to get involved with the violence, and why I’m going to give you so much work and so much love that you don’t even want to know the word violence,” Greenlee said.

Greenlee will hold her first gathering at the church on Dec. 18. The public is encouraged to join.

