NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week, a Nashville woman is scheduled to go home from the hospital after surviving a gunshot wound to the head. It has been nearly two months since the shooting happened, and the Metro Nashville Police are still looking for the gunman.

“I just don’t have any words for it, it’s just a nightmare,” described the victim’s mother, who did not feel comfortable showing her face on camera.

It’s a nightmare she struggles to wake up from. In December 2021, 28-year-old Darisha Rice was walking alone at 5:15 in the morning along Lincoln Street, when a car pulled up and shot a gun out of the passenger side. The bullets struck Rice in the head.

“She’s walking minding her own business, why would you do this? What did you gain out of shooting my daughter?,” questioned Rice’s mother. “She can’t remember. She knows she wasn’t doing anything, she was just walking. She doesn’t recall the car, the person, anything. So, it’s scary. It’s very scary and frightening for her.”

In January, Metro police released new surveillance footage, showing the suspect’s car driving off down Lafayette Street. The car is described as a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

For nearly two months, Rice has been fighting for her life inside Vanderbilt Medical Center where she was taken shortly after the shooting. As she recovered, Rice was transferred to a rehab center in Goodlettsville.

“She has to get her skull replaced back into her head. She still has to have right eye surgery to correct her right eye. Just trying to get back to her normal life,” said Rice’s mother.

Metro police are still working to find the shooter, but Rice’s mother says it is frustrating. She spoke with News 2 for the first time and explained how she believes someone in the neighborhood knows who the gunman is.

“It’s heartbreaking for the simple fact that they are still living out here with the person still out there. We don’t know who did it, out here in our neighborhood, who it could have been, why would you do this to our daughter?” Rice’s mother said.

It’s is still going to be a long road to recovery for Rice, her mother has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.