NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heartbroken and vowing for justice, the family of a woman killed in North Nashville is speaking out on their loss.

Metro police were called to Danielle Yarlett’s home on Vista Lane Sunday night. Brandon Brown, who Danielle’s family said is her ex-boyfriend, told police that she was shot by accident. It’s a story Danielle’s family is not buying.

“Any real father is going to feel my pain on this one,” Daniel Yarlett told News 2.

It’s been less than 24 hours since Daniel got the call that his daughter had been shot in the head.

“It’s gut wrenching,” he explained.

Danielle, his second of seven children, was just 24 years old.

“When we got to the hospital and they told us what happened, I knew immediately it was not an accident,” said Daniel.

Metro police said Brown claimed Danielle was shot by accident after the gun “just went off”, a claim Daniel does not believe.

“For her to receive a gun shot to the head is not an accident,” he said.

Brown’s story only deepens the wounds for Danielle’s family.

“He took my sister in cold blood. He’s trying to say he doesn’t have any regrets,” Danielle’s 13-year-old brother Darryn told News 2.

“If you had regrets, remorse, tell the truth. Don’t hide; be a man if nothing else,” Daniel added.

The Yarletts are left hoping for justice while holding memories of what once was close to their heart.

“She was very fun, loving, liked to go out, enjoy life. Family time was a big thing for her always,” Daniel said, pointing out that they have a big family.

While they are all heartbroken, Daniel and Danielle shared a special father daughter bond that went well beyond a namesake.

“She’s been my ride or die my whole life,” Daniel said.

Brown, 31, was taken into custody and charged with felony criminal homicide. His bond was set at $200,000 and he is set to make an appearance in court on Wednesday.