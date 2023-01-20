NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The increasing number of guns being found on Metro Nashville Public School property has left many people concerned.

“It’s disappointing. Very disappointing, that we don’t have any measures in place to keep guns out of our schools,” said Talia Monget.

This week, Metro police responded to White Creeks High school where a 10th grader was charged with carrying a gun onto school property. According to police, school staff noticed an odor of marijuana around the 16-year-old student. When they searched him and his vehicle, a loaded firearm was recovered from the teen’s car.

“Our schools are not meant to be battlegrounds, they’re supposed to be places where we feel safe,” said Zack Maaieh, a Vanderbilt University student and a member of Students Demand Action.

Another incident this week came from a student tip which led police to find a pistol in a vehicle at East Nashville Magnet High School. According to police, three students were interviewed but no charges have been made. So far, this school year, 14 guns have been found at Nashville schools.

“You hate to admit it, that’s something that’s not surprising and I think that it’s a sad truth that most of us have now become desensitized to the acts themselves, but to these types of acts occurring,” said Tanya Drossner, a teacher and a member of the Metropolitan Nashville Education Association.

Drossner says, oftentimes, she thinks about ways to make school safer in the classroom. While she doesn’t believe arming staff is the answer, Drossner explained there are other ways to help.

“I do think that threat assessments, and intervention protocols, and even identification programs,” Drossner explained. “At my school, I feel supported. At my school, I have time to build relationships with students. At my school, we have resources that I need should anything come up. I don’t think that’s the case at all schools.”

Keeping guns out of the hands of young teens has become a personal mission for Talia Monget. Her son was shot and killed in 2012, shortly after he graduated from high school.

“They are going to have to adopt something, because if not, Nashville will have a mass shooting,” said Monget. “We’re going to have one in our school system and it’s going to be devastating.”

According to the organization Everytown for Gun Safety, 80% of shooters under the age of 18 obtain a firearm from their home, a relative or a friend.

“We know that when guns aren’t secured, tragedy can strike. It’s easy for kids to get guns and unintentionally shoot someone, or even intentionally if they are able to get access to the guns when they’re not supposed to,” said Maaieh. “It’s frightening.”

An MNPS spokesperson responded to the recent arrests made at Whites Creek and East Nashville Magnet High Schools: