NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pursuit through multiple counties was caught on camera before ending in Hermitage with the driver behind bars.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the chase started in Putnam County and traveled through Smith and Wilson counties before ending in Davidson County after spike strips were deployed twice.

THP officials told News 2 a trooper ran the suspect vehicle’s tag, which returned to a registered owner with a revoked driver’s license. Further investigation revealed the driver had an active parole violation warrant.

Authorities confirmed the driver of the Chevrolet Trail Blazer, who they identified as 42-year-old Brandon Lee Walker, struck three vehicles during the pursuit, but no injuries were reported.

“He definitely didn’t plan on stopping,” said Chandler Shaw, who witnessed part of the chase.

Shaw saw the vehicle speeding down Lebanon Pike with three wheels and sparks flying.

“It was shocking. It was crazy to see because it’s something you really see on TV,” he said.

Shaw recorded video on his cell phone in Old Hickory, more than half an hour after THP said they tried to stop Walker on I-40 West near Cookeville Friday afternoon.

“He was doing every bit of 50, 60 (mph), weaving in and out of traffic,” explained Shaw, who was with his wife and kids, heading to a Thanksgiving gathering.

Thankfully, Shaw said his mother in-law called to warn them.

“(She) said there was a high speed chase, dude is on three wheels, there’s like 20 police behind him. I’m like, ‘Okay.’ My wife is like, ‘Hurry up. Hurry up so we can get up there,’ and see it so I hurried up, got to the stop sign, pulled out my camera, make sure I got it on record and here this dude comes. He is literally on three wheels.”

Several witnesses shared video and photos online, saying it was a frightening turn of events.

“It’s extremely dangerous. You don’t ever see that in real life. It’s a rarity, so seeing it up close and personal knowing I potentially could have been hit, it was shocking. It was crazy,” said Shaw.

The driver kept going, with the pursuit coming to an end in a Hermitage shopping center parking lot.

“I’m glad nobody got hurt. I’m glad it ended, glad I didn’t get hit,” Shaw said.

A Putnam County Jail administrator told News 2 that Walker was booked on half of a dozen charges, including reckless endangerment, simple possession, and violation of parole.