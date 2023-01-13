NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nancy Jones, the widow of country music legend George Jones, shared memories of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, following her death.

In a conversation with News 2, Jones described Elvis and Lisa Marie’s bond as close as a mother and daughter’s.

Jones told News 2 when she heard Lisa Marie reportedly went into cardiac arrest Thursday and was sent to the hospital, the first thing she did was reach out to her mother, Priscilla Presley. Later that evening, Jones was crushed to learn Lisa Marie had died.

“(I was) shocked. Absolutely shocked,” Jones said. “I guess I thought she was going to live forever.”

Jones met Priscilla Presley after the death of her husband, George Jones, in 2013. Jones grew especially close to Priscilla’s daughter, Lisa Marie, after helping her move to Nashville.

“It was a closeness like a mother and a daughter, and I just loved her for it because she needed that,” Jones said. “She had a mom, but she had a mom here too, and I felt like I was helping her as much as she was helping me.”

Their mother-daughter bond was apparent when Jones described taking Lisa Marie to the doctor when she was sick, and answering her late night phone calls when she needed support.

Jones told News 2 Lisa Marie was shaped by the losses she experienced in life.

“Losing your father when you’re young, that affects you no matter what anyone says,” Jones said. “She was really young, but it still affected her, and then losing her son who looked like her father, she never got over that and I don’t think she ever would have gotten over that.”

Despite the tragedies, Lisa Marie always remained kind, and the two created many happy memories together.

Jones recalled inviting Lisa Marie and her husband to a steakhouse in Nashville, not realizing they were vegetarians.

“She tore up the salad bar, her and her husband. I mean she loved that salad bar,” Jones said laughing.

“I think she would want the world to know that she did live a good life,” Jones added. “She did have some beautiful, beautiful children, and she really did love life. It was just hard when you’re raised like she was. ‘My gosh, my dad is Elvis Presley.’ It was hard, but she didn’t ever just use that. If she loved you, she was right there for you, no matter what it was. Lisa Marie was there.”

Lisa Marie went on to follow her father’s footsteps and launched her own music career, releasing three albums in the 2000’s. She leaves behind three children.