NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawmakers say they are trying to learn more about the situation after numerous Nashville residents were left in the dark amid freezing temperatures this week.

Nashville Rep. John Ray Clemmons said in a Saturday social media post he is working with Councilwoman Joy Styles and others to get more information from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

The TVA continued with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures further strained power generation facilities, but later halted the blackouts at about 11 a.m. after the grid was stabilized.

“From communications breakdowns to inequities, everyone deserve answers, transparency and a plan how to avoid these issues in the future,” Clemmons wrote on Facebook.

One major sticking point for lawmakers has been the lack of communication between companies and customers.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“I think it screams inefficacy, and an area of improvement, and I know that this will be the last major event in the southeast, where we don’t have hourly updates, because if it were to happen again, it would be just sheer negligence,” Styles told News 2.

At its height, the Nashville Electric Service reported more than 120,000 customers were without power. Officials said there were up to 30 NES crews working all day to continue restoring power to those experiencing outages.