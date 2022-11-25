NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As crews work to fix the water main break at Bridgestone Arena, there are many fans who are frustrated over the postponement of two Nashville Predators games.

According to Predators CEO Sean Henry, the water line ruptured on the city side of the meter and dumped water right into the building. He also said water flowed into the event level of the building at the commissary loading dock and into the locker room areas.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The Predators were set to play the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m., but the game has since been postponed.

“We’re kind of disappointed, we live here and drove in from Hermitage,” Kate Grismala said. “We didn’t get the email that the game was canceled and we flew our son in who is disappointed too.”

The Preds’ game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Nov. 26 has also been delayed due to the flooding.

As far as Friday evening’s Music City college hockey classic between Northeastern and Western Michigan, that game has been moved to the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue. According to the Predators’ social media accounts, fully-priced ticketholders can use those tickets for the 7:15 p.m. game.

Several fans went to Bridgestone Arena to watch the Predators play Friday, but then found out about the game’s postponement.

“We just drove down here from Louisville, which is a good trip, and then we get down here and the game is canceled,” Ben Barton said.

“I am a born Colorado Avalanche fan and wanted to catch my first game in Nashville,” Avery McDonald said. “It is what it is and we will move on to the next game.”

Some fans told News 2 they planned to visit some Broadway bars instead of going to the game.

Metro Water Services has not released a timeline for when the water main break will be fixed.