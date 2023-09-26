NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thieves hit a nonprofit over the weekend and took more than a dozen specialty bicycles, many that were for kids.

“Yeah there’s anger; there’s a lot of that. This is a special place. It’s kids mostly,” Music City BMX track operator Randy Moore explained.

For more than 40 years, the BMX track has operated on the banks of Hamilton Creek in Antioch as a nonprofit.

Everything at the track is self-funded, with volunteers completely running operations.

“We come out here and we work hard, you know? Somebody breaks in and takes our stuff,” Moore said with disappointment.

Over the weekend, he said both of the storage units on the property were broken into.

“They got 18 bikes and the other container had a lot of our concession items, and they took most of that, too,” he said.

The thieves broke the locks on the storage bins and stole the items, setting the organization back for their upcoming state tournament.

“One of our guys said he found a piece of a broken chisel, so he may have had some tool help. It’s not easy; it’s enclosed in a steel box so pretty tough to get in,” Moore said of the locks.

Various sizes of BMX Mongoose-brand bikes worth several hundred dollars a piece were stolen.

“There was about 40ish, so they got over half of what we had,” Moore said.

The hit affects Music City BMX programs like Moore Kids on Bikes, which allows new riders to ride for free. However, now they are left without much of a fleet.

“This place is self-funded. We worked a long time to get those bikes. It hurts our program; it hurts these kids. You have people that work hard and come out here to make this a great place for kids, and then you have somebody that just wants to capitalize on your efforts for nothing and that gets under your skin a little bit,” said Moore.

The association is collecting donations to replace the stolen bikes so they can continue drawing new riders to the track and sport. For more information, visit their Facebook page.