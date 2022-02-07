NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of Diana Poole is left with many questions after the 21-year-old’s body was found on Farrell Parkway in South Nashville.

Metro police found her body early Thursday morning, but it wasn’t until Saturday that her body was identified.

“I just want to know how she died,” said Billy Dial, Poole’s brother.

Dial, who lives in Huntsville, Alabama, remembered getting a phone call from his mother. He automatically knew something was wrong.

“I wasn’t expecting her to say Diana, you know. My first thought was just… it can’t be real,” remembered Dial.

Now, he has questions surrounding her mysterious death days later. A detective on the scene told News 2, her body appeared to have been dumped in that area of South Nashville near John Overton High School. However, that is still under investigation.

“Did she drop dead where she was at or did someone dump her body there?,” questioned Dial. When asked whether or not he believed foul play was involved in his sister’s death, Dial responded, “I don’t know what to think. I just hope it wasn’t.”

According to Dial, Poole had been living in Nashville for the past five years. He explained one of his biggest regrets is not having a consistent relationship with his sister before she died but told News 2 his sister didn’t deserve to die in this mysterious manner.

Dial said the hardest part about his sister’s death is that “she wasn’t saved, and she was alone. Those are the two hardest things.”

Metro police confirmed on Monday the medical examiner is still working to find the cause of death, but no evidence of trauma was found. This is an ongoing investigation.