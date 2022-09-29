NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s $50 million plan to address homelessness in the city comes up for a vote next week. Leading up to the decision, one council member is calling it a “half-baked” idea with no plan in place.

“Is this a good idea? Is this just chasing a headline? Are we just throwing money at this because we feel pressure to do something? Are we spending this money in the right way to solve this problem?” questioned Council Member Courtney Johnston.

Just last week, Mayor Cooper’s office detailed four resolutions to solve the problem. The plan includes a $25 million plan set for the housing authority to distribute low-cost loans for affordable housing units.

“This $50 million plan will provide us the resources to ensure that people living in those encampments have stable housing options and the wrap-around support to stay living in them,” explained Kristin Wilson, the city’s Chief of Operations and Performance, during a recent Metro Parks meeting.

The mayor’s plan is similar to cities like Houston, which is using the “Housing-First” Model. There, community leaders were able to move 25,000 people from the streets into homes over the span of a decade. Their focus is on re-homing first and then addressing mental health and substance abuse problems.

“If we are looking to build permanent supportive housing, take the $25 million and build permanent supportive housing. Why do we need to go through a developer? We have our own housing authority,” said Johnston. “If we’re going to be looking to expand our mobile navigation, how many locations are you looking to expand? How many people are you planning to serve? What is that going to cost? Yes, we’re going to help some people, but are we truly solving Nashville’s homelessness problem? No, we’re not.”

During a Joint Committee Meeting held Thursday night, Mayor John Cooper addressed Council members in their concerns about the plan. He said: