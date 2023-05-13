NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Despite the Saturday morning rain, thousands of people flocked to Percy Warner Park for a beloved Music City tradition: the Iroquois Steeplechase.

Event representatives said seven winners were crowned during the Iroquois Steeplechase on Saturday, May 13, which is sponsored by Bank of America and raises money for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

One of those victors was Scaramanga, who won The Calvin Houghland Iroquois Race, beating Snap Decision, who was “going for a historic three-peat,” according to officials.

“It was a great experience to come to Nashville, it’s such a friendly place,” Scaramanga’s owner, Malcolm C. Denmark, said about the victory. “The ground here is firmer than the UK and we know its a great place to run Scaramanga.”

After the win, jockey Paul Townend said, “This is a very special race with a lot of history and to beat a horse like Snap Decision is really cool.”

(Photo: WKRN)

The official race results are included below:

Race 1: HOOROO (11), with jockey Barry Foley, owner Fearnought Farm LLC, and trainer Doug Fout

Race 2: L’IMPERATOR (3), with jockey Stephen Mulqueen, owner Hudson River Farms, and trainer Archibald Kingsley Jr.

Race 3: BARBADOS (4), with jockey Stephen Mulqueen, owners Richard C. Colton Jr. and Stella Thayer, and trainer Archibald Kingsley Jr.

Race 4: COOL JET (1), with jockey Graham Watters, owner Riverdee Stable, and trainer Jack Fisher

Race 5: SCARAMANGA (8), with jockey Paul Townend, owner Malcolm C. Denmark, and trainer William Mullins

Race 6: BERCASA (3), with jockey Gerard Galligan and owner/trainer Katherine S. Neilson

Race 7: FAMILY TREE (2), with jockey Barry Foley, owner Leipers Fork Steeplechase, and trainer Leslie Young

Representatives said members of the Music City community came out to Percy Warner Park in full force on Saturday, with sold-out boxes and hospitality tents, as well as lively tailgate spots.

Meanwhile, patrons — including News 2 Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy and reporter Stephanie Langston — went all out to show off their creative fashions and bright colors.

News 2 Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy, reporter Stephanie Langston, and their families went all out for the Iroquois Steeplechase 2023. (Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

Families were also able to enjoy the stick horse races sponsored by Phillips Toy Mart, the family area, the shops showcased in Steeplechase Central, food trucks, and other retail options, according to organizers.

The annual event has been a Nashville tradition since 1941, reportedly attracting more than 25,000 spectators to the Bellevue park on the second Saturday of each May for years.

While Iroquois Steeplechase officials have yet to disclose how many attendees turned out this weekend, they did say ticket sales exceeded last year’s numbers.