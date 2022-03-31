NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was taken into custody at the Nashville International Airport and charged Wednesday night.

Police said around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a Southwest Airlines gate for an “irate” passenger. When they arrived, a woman was reportedly yelling profanities at the gate agent and other passengers in the seating area.

The Southwest employee told police the woman was denied boarding and would not leave the area. Officers said the woman then started yelling at them while still engaging in threatening behavior with the airline representative.

The woman was charged with disorderly conduct and released after making bail.