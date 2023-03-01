NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly three months after a fire destroyed the office of an Antioch apartment complex, the Nashville Fire Department is asking for the community’s help tracking down the unidentified arsonist.

According to officials, units were dispatched to Hickory Lake Apartments in the 3900 block of Apache Trail around 1 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2022 for a reports of a fire alarm. However, as crews approached, they could see smoke coming from the scene and upgraded their response.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the department said they discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the two-story office building, so they forced their way in through the side door and quickly extinguished the fire.

Fire officials said the building was unoccupied at the time of the incident, which did not result in any injuries.

Fire investigators were reportedly called to the scene and found security cameras that were recording at the time of the blaze.

According to the department, a person can be seen walking through the parking lot towards the office before the fire, setting the fire, and leaving the premises.

If you have any information about this December fire or the person who set it, you are asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline, which is answered 24 hours a day, at 1-800-762-3017.

Not only can you remain anonymous when providing information, but you can receive a cash award of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction.