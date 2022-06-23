NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Isabelle Jocson, 16, went before a Nashville Juvenile Court judge on a charge of criminal homicide. She’s accused of killing Malia Powell, 14, at a bus stop Tuesday night.

During court, a Metro police detective testified on the investigation, explaining several details including what led up to the alleged stabbing and aftermath.

According to the detective, both the victim and suspect were with separate groups at Walmart, when the victim’s group accused a member of the suspect’s group of stealing.

An argument between the two groups ensued and then the suspect and her group left to catch a WeGo bus outside. The victim and her group then left Walmart and drove over to the suspect.

Another argument ensued and that’s when Powell alledgedly attacked the suspect. Jocson was holding a knife and is suspected of stabbing Powell seven times.

The medical examiner told the investigator Powell had stab wounds to her head, neck and back. After the incident, the detective says Jocson told him she ran into a nearby neighborhood and a man gave her a ride home.

Investigators are still looking into what happened and conducting interviews. They attribute bystander video and witness account to helping them figure out what happened and identifying Jocson as the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Metro police at 615-862-8600.