NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred in the West End area early Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of West End Avenue and 31st Avenue North just before 3:30 a.m. Monday morning in response to a shooting call.

According to Metro police, a man was found lying near the intersection with at least one gunshot wound and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

West End Avenue has been reduced to one lane of travel as officers continue to investigate the scene.

No other information was immediately released.