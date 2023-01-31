NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive just after 11:30 p.m. to respond to a shooting call.

Once on scene, officers located one woman who had been shot. According to Metro police, the woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say a suspect is not in custody at this time and there were no witnesses to the shooting.

At the scene, officials were working to determine where the shooting occurred. Officers told a News 2 crew on scene that it is possible that the shooting occurred in the front yard of a home.

No other information was immediately released.