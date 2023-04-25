NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after someone was shot in Centennial Park in Nashville Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. at the pavilion inside the park on West End Avenue.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
The male victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.
Investigators believe a vehicle was involved in the shooting but no suspects have been identified or taken into custody.
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.