NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after someone was shot in Centennial Park in Nashville Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. at the pavilion inside the park on West End Avenue.

The male victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

Investigators believe a vehicle was involved in the shooting but no suspects have been identified or taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately released.