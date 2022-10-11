NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot several times while at an intersection in the Priest Lake area.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Smith Springs Road and Bell Road.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to officers on scene, the male victim was at the intersection when he was shot several times.

Officers say there were no witnesses at the scene, but friends were on the phone with the victim when the shooting occurred and rushed to the scene to help.

Officials say the male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-critical injuries. According to Metro police, the victim is talking to officers, but is not being cooperative.

Metro police are investigating what led to the shooting at this time. Information regarding a potential suspect has not been revealed.

No other information was immediately released.