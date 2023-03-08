NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old was critically injured after he was shot multiple times overnight in West Nashville.

Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Maudina Drive just before 12:30 a.m. to respond to a shooting call.

According to Metro police, an 18-year-old man was shot at least five times in his upper and lower extremities. Officers reported the shooting happened in a parking lot and the teen was shot in a car.

Authorities reported a party was occurring at the time of the shooting, but are investigating to determine whether the shooting is related.

The 18-year-old was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Center in critical condition. His current status remains unknown.

Metro police say no arrests have been made and a potential suspect has not been identified.

No other information was immediately released.