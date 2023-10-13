NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are looking for answers following a deadly shooting in Nashville Thursday night.

At approximately 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, shots were fired at the intersection of 14th Avenue North and Phillips Street, which is between Fisk University and Bicentennial Capitol Mall, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Authorities told News 2 a man was shot in the knee and the stomach before he died from his injuries.

Police said they have not identified any suspects or made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

If you know anything about Thursday night’s shooting, you can help investigators find answers by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward.

No additional details have been released about this case.