NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in East Nashville.

Officials say the shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 630 block of Sylvan Street near the Cayce Homes housing complex.

According to Metro police, a suspect is not in custody at this time, but officers are pursuing strong leads, and a person of interest may have been identified.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. Officials say the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.