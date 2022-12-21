NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in East Nashville.
Officials say the shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 630 block of Sylvan Street near the Cayce Homes housing complex.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
According to Metro police, a suspect is not in custody at this time, but officers are pursuing strong leads, and a person of interest may have been identified.
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. Officials say the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.