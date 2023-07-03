NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred at a hotel on Dickerson Pike.

On Monday, July 3, just after midnight, officers were dispatched to the Days Inn hotel located in the 3300 block of Dickerson Pike.

At the scene, officers located one man who had been shot. Officers reported that the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According Metro police, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting. A description of the vehicle was not provided.

Officials said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No other information was immediately released.