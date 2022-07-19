NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the Wedgewood-Houston area early Tuesday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of 8th Avenue South just before 3:30 a.m. in response to a shooting call. Once on scene, officers discovered a man who had been shot in the foot at the MAPCO.
According to Metro police, the man was able to get on the stretcher himself and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, police say they are working with witnesses to determine who shot the man and what led to the shooting.
No other information was immediately available.
