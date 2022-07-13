NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after several businesses were damaged in a fire late Tuesday night on Dickerson Pike.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to the 3900 block of Dickerson Pike just before 9 p.m. in response to a commercial fire.

Once on scene, crews reported heavy flames coming from the building. Witnesses on the scene told News 2 that one of the businesses damaged in the flames was a hair salon.

Investigators are working to determine the cause. No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately released.