NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after several businesses were damaged in a fire late Tuesday night on Dickerson Pike.
Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to the 3900 block of Dickerson Pike just before 9 p.m. in response to a commercial fire.
Once on scene, crews reported heavy flames coming from the building. Witnesses on the scene told News 2 that one of the businesses damaged in the flames was a hair salon.
Investigators are working to determine the cause. No injuries were reported.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.