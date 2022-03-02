NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot to death in Edgehill early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting call just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of 12th Avenue South.
Metro police said a woman was shot in the head and was transported to a hospital where she later died of her injuries. Officers also stated that a child inside the home was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers on scene are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. A suspect is not in custody at this time.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.