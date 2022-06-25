NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have opened a shooting investigation after a man was shot and killed on Charlotte Pike late Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Charlotte Pike in response to a shooting call. According to Metro police, one man was killed in the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time. Officers are still investigating what led up to the fatal shooting.

No other information was immediately released.