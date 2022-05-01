NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the rear parking lot of West Park Community Center on Morrow Road.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call at 6:20 p.m. and found Johnson on the ground. He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The investigation at this point reveals that a black SUV pulled alongside a red pickup truck in the back parking lot. Shots were fired shortly after. Johnson was riding in the SUV and both vehicles fled the scene after the shooting, according to police.

Officers say strong leads are being pursued.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.